State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

In related news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $150,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $416,106 over the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MASI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Masimo in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $151.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.05 and a 200-day moving average of $241.87. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.94 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.75 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo (Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.