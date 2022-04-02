State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 16,786 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,786 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 21.1% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Consumer Edge lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.08 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.92 and its 200 day moving average is $33.43. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

