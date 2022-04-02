Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Holdings Reduced by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $84.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $89.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.82.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 8.67%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Profile (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.