Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

STLD has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.42.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $84.99 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,905,000 after acquiring an additional 711,503 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 21.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.9% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

