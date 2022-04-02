STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in STERIS by 7,191.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 438,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,581,000 after acquiring an additional 432,509 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in STERIS by 54.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 884,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $180,594,000 after acquiring an additional 311,611 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 222.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,581,000 after buying an additional 286,093 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 9.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,525,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $311,602,000 after buying an additional 137,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,288,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $876,113,000 after buying an additional 134,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total transaction of $442,683.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,469. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STERIS stock opened at $248.00 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $188.10 and a 1 year high of $249.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.75. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.81 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.13.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

STE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

