Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 10,074 Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRT opened at $27.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.83. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $27.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.69, a PEG ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point raised Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.97.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

