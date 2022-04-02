Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $292,000 in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 67.0% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 343,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,227,000 after buying an additional 138,005 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 40.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth $237,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth $6,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $322.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.78. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,214 shares of company stock worth $14,431,566. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $339.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $347.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.36.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

