Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $381,000 in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Catalent by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Catalent in the third quarter worth $51,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTLT stock opened at $114.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.17 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.22.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $49,999,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 492,073 shares of company stock worth $50,547,546. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CTLT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

