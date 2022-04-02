Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth $37,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HII has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.86.

NYSE HII opened at $202.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.63 and a 200 day moving average of $194.12. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.50 and a 1 year high of $228.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.91%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $208,036.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $164,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,354 shares of company stock valued at $474,335. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

