Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 472.4% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stephens increased their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.77.

NYSE:TFC opened at $55.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $51.87 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.01.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

