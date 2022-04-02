Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAGGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 129.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 200,907 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 12,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 33.0% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 26,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the third quarter valued at $10,359,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $600,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,771,050. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $42.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.98. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.22 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.20%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

