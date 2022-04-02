Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the February 28th total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 637,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on SF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Shares of Stifel Financial stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.27. 766,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,084. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.94. Stifel Financial has a 12 month low of $60.35 and a 12 month high of $83.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.02%.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $717,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SF. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stifel Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.