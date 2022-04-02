Stifel Nicolaus Raises Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target to C$37.25

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$36.00 to C$37.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RUSMF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.54.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

RUSMF stock opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.00.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.