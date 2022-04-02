StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

BMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.31.

NYSE BMO opened at $116.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $88.98 and a 52-week high of $122.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.94. The firm has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMO. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,251,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,522,334,000 after buying an additional 363,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,930,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,190,833,000 after buying an additional 381,744 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,592,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,941,000 after buying an additional 136,276 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,880,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $740,318,000 after buying an additional 514,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth about $666,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

