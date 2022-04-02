StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CHMI stock opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.70 million, a P/E ratio of 58.85 and a beta of 1.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment ( NYSE:CHMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 16.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 194.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 62.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1,087.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

