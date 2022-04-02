StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CNA. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CNA Financial in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $49.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. CNA Financial has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $49.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 8.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNA Financial will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNA. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CNA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,381,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CNA Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,387,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CNA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,403,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CNA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,944,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CNA Financial by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 74,372 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

