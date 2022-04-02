StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

NYSE POR traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.73. The company had a trading volume of 475,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,166. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.44.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,327,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,133 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,941,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,218 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,345,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,144,000 after acquiring an additional 117,101 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,096,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,819,000 after acquiring an additional 37,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,036,000 after acquiring an additional 74,975 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

