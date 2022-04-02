StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PRQR has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 6.94. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $45.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.86.

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,113.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.74%. Analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRQR. State Street Corp bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $494,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $89,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 29.7% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 81.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 24,396 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.