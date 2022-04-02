StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RDHL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

Shares of RDHL opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91. RedHill Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $11.18.

RedHill Biopharma ( NASDAQ:RDHL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 379.42% and a negative net margin of 113.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RedHill Biopharma (Get Rating)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.