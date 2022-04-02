StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RDHL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.
Shares of RDHL opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91. RedHill Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $11.18.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About RedHill Biopharma (Get Rating)
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RedHill Biopharma (RDHL)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.