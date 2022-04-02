StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

NYSE TRNO traded up $1.95 on Thursday, hitting $76.00. 298,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.79 and a beta of 0.71. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $58.71 and a 52-week high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.87 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 39.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 74.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty (Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

