StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Yelp (NYSE:YELP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the local business review company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

NYSE YELP opened at $34.27 on Thursday. Yelp has a one year low of $30.19 and a one year high of $43.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 68.54 and a beta of 1.76.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Yelp had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Yelp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $232,162.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Yelp by 1,703.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,357 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $45,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,679 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,391,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the third quarter worth approximately $28,071,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yelp by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,838 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,806,000 after acquiring an additional 445,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yelp by 31.3% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,575,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $58,653,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

