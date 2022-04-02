StockNews.com Downgrades Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) to Hold

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WSM. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $219.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.52.

WSM stock opened at $141.90 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $127.85 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $312,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,030 shares of company stock valued at $8,152,416 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,341,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,043,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

