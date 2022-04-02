StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $46.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day moving average of $44.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.22. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $38.44 and a 12-month high of $54.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $92,629.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $397,113.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,841,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,858,000 after buying an additional 369,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,919,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,811,000 after buying an additional 108,388 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,146,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,654,000 after buying an additional 64,669 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,699,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,516,000 after buying an additional 275,424 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,604,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,536,000 after purchasing an additional 261,413 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

