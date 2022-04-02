StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ ACNB opened at $34.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ACNB has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $36.04.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Frank Elsner III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.43 per share, with a total value of $32,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Alan J. Stock purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $166,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,232 shares of company stock worth $239,633. 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACNB in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ACNB by 7.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACNB during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACNB during the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ACNB during the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

