StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ATSG. Stephens raised their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $32.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.52. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $34.54.

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $482.37 million during the quarter. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 13.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt bought 2,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael L. Berger sold 7,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $230,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,486,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,835,000 after acquiring an additional 750,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,023,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,213,000 after acquiring an additional 75,298 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,553,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,010,000 after acquiring an additional 59,975 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,604,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,134,000 after acquiring an additional 175,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,406,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,292,000 after acquiring an additional 19,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group (Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

