StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

NYSE ALG opened at $142.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Alamo Group has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $165.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $337.17 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamo Group will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALG. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 236,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,826,000 after acquiring an additional 69,054 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Alamo Group by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alamo Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,509,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,168,000 after acquiring an additional 52,051 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Alamo Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

