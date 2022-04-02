StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

NYSE:ALX opened at $260.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.88 and its 200 day moving average is $262.59. The company has a current ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. Alexander’s has a 12 month low of $246.15 and a 12 month high of $299.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.59.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alexander’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,478,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,253,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,279,000 after buying an additional 21,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander's

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

