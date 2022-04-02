StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.
NYSE:ALX opened at $260.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.88 and its 200 day moving average is $262.59. The company has a current ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. Alexander’s has a 12 month low of $246.15 and a 12 month high of $299.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.59.
About Alexander’s (Get Rating)
Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.
