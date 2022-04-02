StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AQN has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

NYSE AQN opened at $15.59 on Thursday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.