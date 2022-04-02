StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amedisys from $221.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.33.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $173.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $122.12 and a 1-year high of $292.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $257,187,000 after purchasing an additional 576,633 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Amedisys by 39,235.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 570,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $92,331,000 after acquiring an additional 568,919 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth $85,286,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Amedisys by 2,265.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 406,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,662,000 after acquiring an additional 389,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Amedisys by 233.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 463,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,162,000 after acquiring an additional 324,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.