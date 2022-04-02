StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AAL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $18.24 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average is $18.32. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.59.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,082,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 35,242 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 666,807 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 84,125 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 646,015 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,947,000. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

