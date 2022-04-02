StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 13th.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $65.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.09. Assured Guaranty has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $65.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.36.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 7.27%.

In related news, insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Albert sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $3,559,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,417 shares of company stock valued at $7,172,221 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGO. FMR LLC grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 23.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 15,987 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 36.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 16.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.