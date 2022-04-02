StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atkore (NYSE:ATKR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $98.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.39. Atkore has a fifty-two week low of $65.80 and a fifty-two week high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.85.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.67% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Atkore’s revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $65,682.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,423 over the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,335,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,428,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,224,000 after purchasing an additional 468,091 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Atkore by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,383,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

