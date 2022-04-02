StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.75.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $305.75 on Thursday. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $207.83 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $295.86 and its 200 day moving average is $354.79. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Atlassian by 34,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,905,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Atlassian by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Atlassian by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 343,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

