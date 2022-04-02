StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

NYSE:BHLB opened at $28.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.63. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $31.78.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.00 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,596.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Kip bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

