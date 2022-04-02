StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $15.91 on Thursday. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $17.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.68.

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 190,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 24,645 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 226,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1,392.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 416,698 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

