StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NYSE BTX opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $80.67.
About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (Get Rating)
