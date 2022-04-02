StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Calix (NYSE:CALX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CALX. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Calix from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Get Calix alerts:

CALX opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.37 and its 200 day moving average is $57.24. Calix has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $80.95.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.92 million. Calix had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Calix will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Calix by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $408,257,000 after buying an additional 385,576 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Calix by 12.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,707,000 after buying an additional 322,325 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Calix by 6.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,685,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,746,000 after buying an additional 165,641 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Calix by 14.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,975,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,665,000 after buying an additional 247,656 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Calix by 14.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,771,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,588,000 after buying an additional 228,613 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.