StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CARA. TheStreet downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.05. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91.

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

