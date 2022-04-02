StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CNP. Citigroup upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $31.15 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

