StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CHKP. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.23. The stock had a trading volume of 924,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,674. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

