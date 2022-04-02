StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

Shares of CINF traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,553. Cincinnati Financial has a one year low of $103.80 and a one year high of $138.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.30.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.47. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,756,000 after acquiring an additional 44,453 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 6.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 63.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 8.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

