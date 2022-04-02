StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

CZNC stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $24.57. 19,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,073. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54. Citizens & Northern has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $27.99. The firm has a market cap of $388.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Citizens & Northern ( NASDAQ:CZNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 27.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens & Northern will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 401,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 55.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 13.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 222.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

