StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CCMP. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMC Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.88.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $183.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. CMC Materials has a twelve month low of $119.19 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.22 and a beta of 1.18.

CMC Materials ( NASDAQ:CCMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $317.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

