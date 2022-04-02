StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $62.87. 12,644,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,737,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $272.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66. Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $63.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.96 and its 200 day moving average is $57.93.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $831,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 476,446 shares of company stock worth $29,168,888. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $506,000. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $1,142,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

