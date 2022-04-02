StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CNOB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

ConnectOne Bancorp stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.75. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.43 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 13.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director William Thompson sold 2,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $91,667.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.0% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

