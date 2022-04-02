StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.00. 2,091,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,649. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.19. The company has a current ratio of 11.77, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2,473.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,371.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,373,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,398,000 after buying an additional 3,144,285 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 838.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,496,000 after buying an additional 242,669 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 46.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

