StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
CONE has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.03.
Shares of CONE remained flat at $$90.36 during midday trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,108. CyrusOne has a one year low of $66.17 and a one year high of $90.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6.7% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.1% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 199,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 18.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,567,000 after purchasing an additional 141,227 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 186,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 18.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 535,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,475,000 after purchasing an additional 83,997 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About CyrusOne (Get Rating)
CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.
