StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CONE has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.03.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of CONE remained flat at $$90.36 during midday trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,108. CyrusOne has a one year low of $66.17 and a one year high of $90.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

CyrusOne ( NASDAQ:CONE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6.7% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.1% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 199,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 18.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,567,000 after purchasing an additional 141,227 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 186,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 18.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 535,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,475,000 after purchasing an additional 83,997 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CyrusOne (Get Rating)

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.