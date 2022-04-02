StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Shares of DMRC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.41. The stock had a trading volume of 140,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,551. Digimarc has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $53.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.47. The company has a market capitalization of $467.11 million, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.13 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 48.11% and a negative net margin of 131.07%.

In other Digimarc news, Director Alicia Syrett purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,325.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Riley Mccormack purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $479,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 25.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Digimarc by 21.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Digimarc by 132.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Digimarc in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Digimarc by 368.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Digimarc in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc watermarks, a data carrier that provides a digital identity to media objects; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

