StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Shares of DMRC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.41. The stock had a trading volume of 140,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,551. Digimarc has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $53.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.47. The company has a market capitalization of $467.11 million, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.34.
Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.13 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 48.11% and a negative net margin of 131.07%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Digimarc by 21.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Digimarc by 132.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Digimarc in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Digimarc by 368.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Digimarc in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.
About Digimarc (Get Rating)
Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc watermarks, a data carrier that provides a digital identity to media objects; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digimarc (DMRC)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.