StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.67.

Diodes stock traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.87. 564,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,099. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.14. Diodes has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $113.98.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $480.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.20 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Diodes will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $290,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,870 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $211,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,505 shares of company stock worth $3,616,211. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the third quarter worth about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 1,169.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

