StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DTE. Edward Jones upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Argus increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $134.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $107.38 and a 12-month high of $134.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.89.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $204,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $74,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.